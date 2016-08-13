PORTAL , a collection of mirrors and shelves of the old architraves.

PORTAL Collection - home furnishings from architraves of the past. These are timeless pieces of the provincial world inscribed into modern urban life. The Collection is authentic to the senses. It touches the rich history reflecting the values of our past while not turning away from the future. Architraves from the PORTAL Collection are found in abandoned and ready to be demolished houses in Udmurtia, a northern Russian region. They are assembled part by part and restored with minimal change to the texture, all while retaining its identity as a tribute to history.