Travelers who take their design as seriously as their food may well have a new stop to make when they swing through Spain: the new Poncelet Cheese Bar in Madrid. The multidisciplinary firm Gabriel Corchero Studio is responsible for the design, from the website to the chairs at the tables. A few highlights include the living green wall, a pair of Corian bars, and of course a custom cheese case. Check out the slideshow, marvel at the interior, and dream of manchego.