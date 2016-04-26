Ply rug

TYPE

Rug

CLIENT

Muuto

DATE

April 2016

MATERIALS

Weftfaced 100% New Zealand wool

DIMENSIONS

85x140 cm / 170x240 cm / 200x300 cm

INFO

PLY rug for MUUTO is a weft faced rug, woven in a broken twill structure in five colour combinations and three sizes.

In weaving terminology, a ply is two or more strands combined in one thread. The colours are mixed within the 6-ply weft in the rug, instead of in the woven structure, creating a vibrant and sophisticated appearance.

With reference to great Scandinavian weavers such as Vibeke Klint and Gerda Henning, I have integrated diagonal corner tassels as a finishing detail and as a testament to the craftmanship in a rug.