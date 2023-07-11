A uniquely shaped, well-lit nook under the stairs of the Peas in a Pod residence provides an imaginative space for play. CplusC Architectural Workshop designed much of the space around the clients four children's needs.
Deep, earthy greens like olive and wasabi were popular during the 1960s. Relentless Olive (SW 6425) from Sherwin Williams and Green Root (8334) from Jotun capture these shades well.
All the experts agree that it is important for children to have a designated workspace.
This is a wonderful time for children to pursue passion projects.
Don't forget that toys are meant to teach children, as well as entertain them. They can easily be integrated into homeschool lessons.
A Rafa Kids swing hangs below the loft bed near the large desk designed for playing with Legos.
A peek inside one of the kid’s rooms.
Vietnam-based firm Story Architecture designed this 1,259-square-foot home for a young family in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7. In the light-filled atrium, a tree with a built-in climbing structure provides a unique indoor playground for the children.
Built-in shelves and storage save space in another bedroom.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.