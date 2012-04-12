Play Ball: Huntington Baseball Co.

Now that the season is on, any good design fan is mulling over precisely how to get just a bit more baseball into his home decor. Moderation, fellow fans! Tempting as it may be to move that collection of pennants out of junior's room and into the foyer, there is a better solution for the sporting modernist: the work of Huntington Baseball Co. No game is as ripe with nostalgia, and even the most ardent minimalist will find something to like in the clean typography of Huntington's collection of paper goods. And as the corporate bloat of Major League Baseball's marketing machine rumbles on, you'll be forgiven for hankering for a simpler time with simpler gear. Check out our slideshow for the posters, coasters, and scorebooks that bring just the right does of the old time diamond into the home.