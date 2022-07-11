Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Lekien designed a built-in concrete vanity for the bathroom, creating a minimalist aesthetic for the space.
An arched doorway between one of the bedrooms and a bathroom lends a soft, modern quality.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.