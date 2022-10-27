SubscribeSign In
Designed to sit atop Maryland's Sugarloaf Mountain, the Gordon Strong automobile objective was designed to heighten the summit's dramatic views.
The built-in book shelves and furniture are built from cedar and mahogany.
Completed in 1938, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater is as relevant as ever—and a model of architectural conservancy. We tour the home and spend the night in his nearby Mäntylä to learn what you can’t experience through photos alone.
The SC Johnson Building’s one-half acre Great Workroom in Racine, Wisconsin, is known for its tree-shaped columns, which Wright referred to as "dendriform.
Frank Lloyd Wright at the Reisley House in Usonia, a cooperative housing development in Pleasantville, New York, 1952.
Built in 1953 for Samuel and Dorothy Eppstein, the ranch-style home is an exemplary representation of Prairie School-style architecture and Usonian thinking. Constructed by the original homeowners, the midcentury residence displays a history of care and thoughtfulness in every detail. The home has been completely renovated and furnished, staying true to the original era of the home and preserving the handiwork, craft, and brilliance of the original. The massive undertaking was led by husband-and-wife team Tony Hillebrandt and Marika Broere after careful research and conversations with previous residents. The result is a beautiful restoration which respects the history of the home.
Offered at $850,000 the 1955 Toufic H. Kalil House in Manchester, New Hampshire, is one of only seven Usonian Automatics ever constructed. Held in the family for almost 40 years, it hit the market for the first time this October.
A wall of bookshelves draw you into the home from the entryway. The current architect-owner made some updates to the original design, such as swapping Wright’s red-stained floors for polished concrete, resulting in a brighter look that contrasts with the extensive woodwork.
The home was previously occupied by the president of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy (FLWBC), and has been lovingly restored over the years. A dramatic, cantilevered entryway sets the tone for visitors.
Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Alsop House in 1948 for Carroll Alsop, a local clothing merchant. It rests on a lush, 1.75-acre site in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and is recognized on the National Register for Historic Places.
Built in 1948 and named 'Toyhill' by Wright himself, this Usonian home is considered an artistic masterpiece and shows Wright's early interest in overlapping circular masonry, which would become an innovative and iconic treatment found in his later work—including the Guggenheim Museum.
The 1939 Goetsch-Winckler House spreads across the wooded lot with a wide floor plan. A pair of roof planes set a different heights emphasize the horizontal design, and one section cantilevers off the back to create a carport.
The 1939 Andrew Armstrong House in
In 1969, the house was recorded as part of the Historic American Building Survey program. The measured drawings can now be found on the Library of Congress website.
