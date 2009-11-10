Pinkcomma Gallery Welcomes Hometta

Showcasing the first fruits from Hometta's new design delivery model, "Welcome Hometta" brings to Boston 24 contemporary home designs from innovative firms across the country. One of these is over,under (also the heads behind pinkcomma gallery), a young jack-of-all-trades design studio that is helping Hometta redefine the space between prefab and not. I chatted with Mark Pasnik and Chris Grimley, two of the firm's principals and pinkcomma co-directors.