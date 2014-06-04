Pierre Jeanneret's Modern Furniture for Chandigarh

Architect Pierre Jeanneret masterminded furniture to embody India’s progressive architecture.

When India’s government commissioned Le Corbusier to design its new capital city in 1951, the project brief went beyond architecture. His cousin Pierre Jeanneret developed a collection composed of chairs, tables, desks, bookshelves, and room dividers that shared the city’s visionary symbolism. “Pierre Jeanneret’s furniture was conceived like an architect—minimalist and non-decorative,” says French gallerist François Laffanour. Jeanneret married modern sensibilities with traditional carpentry techniques to produce the pieces. Objects in the family, like the Managing Committee table and Cinema armchair, share a geometric language, and their dimensions correspond to Le Corbusier’s Modulor theory. Jeanneret's furniture will be on view at Design Miami/Basel in June.