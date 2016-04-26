Piedras explores the use of stones as a key element for supporting an object. Often caught in ad hoc assemblages, stones can become a reliable anchor. The project aims to reinterpret the circumstantial nature of these settings by methodically recreating what might seem incidental.

The tables are composed by a wooden top and a metal structure, which come together as a table through the use of soap-stones as the main support. Each of the stones is unique and has been hand-carved to fit the structure.

Piedra Roja

Materials: Elm, metal structure, black serpentine.

Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 55 cms

Piedra Azul

Materials: Elm, metal structure, black serpentine.

Dimensions: 50 x 45 x 65 cms

Year of production: 2010