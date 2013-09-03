Pieces by Paola Navone Only at Crate & Barrel

The American furnishings brand partners with famed Italian designer Paola Navone for a complete, Mediterranean-influenced home collection.

Crate and Barrel has a quintessentially American story: It started in 1962 with Gordon and Carole Segal, a Chicago couple inspired by the contemporary, affordable housewares they spotted on their European honeymoon. Since then, the company has amassed over 7,000 employees and a reputation for solid and dependable (though not exactly sexy) furniture and accessories. Now they've added some Italian dash with a collection by designer Paola Navone. Navone usually works for luxury brands (Gervasoni, Molteni & C, Poltrona Frau), so the sheer accessibility of the line—most pieces are under $200—is a boon to buyers and collectors alike. Here are a few of our favorites from the many items of lighting, tabletop, and furniture Navone has designed for Only at Crate and Barrel, all available starting this week.