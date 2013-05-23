Photography Focus: Jeannette Montgomery Barron

Jeannette Montgomery Barron found her way into some of the most socially renowned 1980's NYC underground artist culture and turned those infamous artists into her subjects. Scene is a new book—more like an album—of her portraiture of such personalities as Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Cindy Sherman, and Keith Haring, to name a few. The artists who she captured are all famously known for their art, so to see them as a subject in someone else's work makes it so much more surreal. Barron's black and white portraits are not of the underground Factory scene, but of the calm nature of the musicians, painters, writers, actors, and filmmakers who changed our culture and the way we know art today.

