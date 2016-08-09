Perfectly Situated at Oneloa Bay, Maui

This spacious retreat features floor to ceiling pocket doors opening up to lanais with panoramic views of enchanting Oneloa Bay. Perfect for entertaining with multiple cozy sitting areas and an infinity edge pool.

ne of only five exclusive beachfront estates in Kapalua Place gated community offering privacy and impressive ocean, Molokai, sunset and whale watching views. The residence was completed in 2003 by the current owner and offers 2 oceanfront master suites and two additional guest suites.

0.70 acres Land | 7,475 sqft Living | 4BR / 5.5BA | Offered for $ 17.6M

www.hawaiilife.com/mls...