Pedestal Odgaard

MATERIALS: Trevira textile from Kvadrat and powder-coated steel

DIMENSIONS: 40x40x110 cm

DATE: April 2015

INFO: Pedestal lets us hide away or display objects in our home. A collaboration with furniture designer Chris Liljenberg Halstrøm, it is a flat-pack design, consisting of lengths of Trevira fabric attached to a steel frame assembled with 8 screws. Traditional pedestals are often made of marble. To translate these qualities into the textile medium, two layers of fabric in different shades of colour were used to create an optical blend of colours and a poetic expression.

Made for the Danish Arts Foundation’s MINDCRAFT15 exhibition at Chiostro Minore di San Simpliciano, April 2015.

MINDCRAFT15 won Milano Design Award - Special Mention

Exhibited at Designmuseum Danmark: 18 September 2015 – 31 January 2016