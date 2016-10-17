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Collection by Mark Kopaskie

Pebble Beach guest room

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Laura’s nursery lies opposite the bottom of the staircase, whose stylish surround was partly conceived as a safety measure for the toddler.
Laura’s nursery lies opposite the bottom of the staircase, whose stylish surround was partly conceived as a safety measure for the toddler.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
The previous owners had created the duplex by linking two apartments with a spiral staircase. A pendant lamp by Muuto now overlooks the staircase, which has been reinvigorated with a new birch plywood surround. The material is a unifying motif: The shelves and cabinets designed by Delaunay, including those in the kitchen, are made of it.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
Outlets are hidden under the lip of the low-set cabinets.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
Cabinets double as a back rest for bench seating.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
The wet bar's wallpaper, found by Jeff, is by Astek and called Drunk Monkeys
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
Over time, the landscape will fill in, becoming a seamless blend running underneath the house.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
In Englishman Bay, Maine, where his relatives have summered since the 19th century, a musician builds an idyllic hideaway for his family and their three parrots. In late 2015, the musician and his wife asked Whitten Architects and Nate Holyoke Builders (in Portland and Holden, respectively) for a durable, minimalist home, simultaneously rustic and Scandinavian, that would sit lightly on the land and make use of local materials whenever possible. A board-formed concrete hearth by Harkins Masonry, which can also act as seating, has a monumental presence in the three-season porch, which holds the dining and living areas.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
A glass bridge leads from the entry tower to the kitchen.
Architect Harris Armstrong designed this 1956 home, which is wrapped in timber, glass, and stone and has a massive copper fireplace.
Architect Harris Armstrong designed this 1956 home, which is wrapped in timber, glass, and stone and has a massive copper fireplace.
In the powder bathroom, there's 3x3 Fireclay tile in Sunflower on the walls.
In the powder bathroom, there's 3x3 Fireclay tile in Sunflower on the walls.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
A cedar-clad ceiling emphasizes the dramatic volumes of the combined living spaces, and the windows bring in the “dappled light” from the trees, says Rogers. The new plan makes entertaining much easier for the couple, with easy flow from the interiors to the roof deck and yard.
An outdoor spa screened by breeze blocks extends off the bathroom in the primary suite.
An outdoor spa screened by breeze blocks extends off the bathroom in the primary suite.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Casa Cielo is crafted from poured-in-place concrete with custom steel-and-glass windows and doors, plaster-finished interior partitions, and local hardwood cabinetry.</span>
Casa Cielo is crafted from poured-in-place concrete with custom steel-and-glass windows and doors, plaster-finished interior partitions, and local hardwood cabinetry.
In Oakland, the weather allows for indoor/outdoor living most of the year.
In Oakland, the weather allows for indoor/outdoor living most of the year.
Opening the stairwell transformed circulation from a claustrophobic duck-your-head experience to an elegant transition that connects the two-story home.
Opening the stairwell transformed circulation from a claustrophobic duck-your-head experience to an elegant transition that connects the two-story home.

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