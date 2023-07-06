SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Isaac Tucker-Rasbury

Patio

View 5 Photos
Owner and architect Jurjen van Hulzen—of the Nieuw and Ibiza Interiors—designed the floor plan of Ibiza Campo Loft, which features a big open space on the south side of the building. This main space is connected to a private terrace with views over the valley.
Owner and architect Jurjen van Hulzen—of the Nieuw and Ibiza Interiors—designed the floor plan of Ibiza Campo Loft, which features a big open space on the south side of the building. This main space is connected to a private terrace with views over the valley.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
Jacobs transformed the roof into a series of decks, this deck features Crate & Barrel’s Dune sofa and coffee table.
Jacobs transformed the roof into a series of decks, this deck features Crate & Barrel’s Dune sofa and coffee table.