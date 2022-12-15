SubscribeSign In
patio

The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
Originally dating to the 1970s, Hotel Carlota was revamped by JSa Arquitectura and completed in 2015. As part of the renovation, a pool became the focal point of the courtyard, and its modernized, streamlined design makes a dramatic statement.
The use of the two types of concrete continues throughout the project, both on the interior and the exterior spaces.
Steps from the main structure is a 240-square-foot studio, which comes with a kitchenette and bath, and sits next to the Airstream. The sale also includes the original drawings Tay created for a phase-two addition that could be used to expand the living space and entrance foyer.
The pergola was removed, the exterior wall opened up, and a new dining room added. The 12-foot-long sliding pocket doors manufactured by Western Window Systems recede all the way into the wall for total indoor/outdoor flow. The new patio received cement tile—the Arc pattern from Clé Tile—its black and white palette coordinating with the new white paint and black window frames of the exterior.
The red and yellow masonry features are made of glazed bricks from Pacific Clay, and the woodstove is from Fire Orb.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The stunning midcentury home is sited around a pool—a 2005 addition that looks like it has always been there.
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
