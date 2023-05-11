The sprawling Californian landscape and the wildness of the surrounding vegetation is perfectly offset by the geometric pattern of the tiles in shades of gray. The main patio is tiled using Techo-Bloc Diamond pavers in contrasting Smooth and Granitex textures, with a border of rectilinear Para slab and Raffinato cap around the pool. The Greyed Nickel color visually unites the variety of shapes to create a refined finish—add comfy chairs and a firepit and you’ve got a dreamy spot to watch the sunset.