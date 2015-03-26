Passive Materials Cool this Bright White Tropical Home

Concrete and granite fill a refreshingly minimal update in Coconut Grove, Florida.

When architect Sebastian Eilert was asked to renovate a 1960s-era single story residence in Coconut Grove, Florida, he wanted to respect the original structure and footprint of the building while updating the roofing and materials to be more climate appropriate and dependable. Though he didn’t pursue green building certification, many decisions were made with sustainability in mind, resulting in a finished product that’s energy-efficient and built to last.