Passive Houses Across America

A new book on passive houses by designer Julie Torres Moskovitz highlights the super-green homes of our sustainable present (and future).

Brooklyn-based architectural designer Julie Torres Moskovitz completed New York's first certified Passive House last year in Park Slope, which Dwell highlighted in our April 2013 issue. Also in 2013, Torres Moskovitz published her first book, The Greenest Home, with Princeton Architectural Press. The book profiles 18 of the world's greenest houses by the likes of Architectural Research Office, Bernheimer Architecture (one half of the former Della Valle Bernheimer), Olson Kundig Architects, Onion Flats, and more. Here are three homes highlighted in the book, from Brooklyn to Rhode Island.