Palmyra Lamp

Named after the ancient caravan city in the Syrian desert, our lamp is an homage to both the splendor of ancient empires past, and the allure of the tropics. The city of Palmyra was once a former metropolitan oasis and great prosperous city linking the Roman empire to the East. Reported to still be surrounded by 20 varieties of palm tree, Palmyra now sits as monumental ruins in the sand, recalling the grandeur of its history. The city lives today on through its name, given to a species of majestic palm trees found in the tropics and an atoll in the Pacific, which had once belonged to the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Materials: Brass, steel, glass

Height: Approximately 94"H