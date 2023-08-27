The bathroom is clad in terra-cotta tile, echoing the kitchen.
The use of green mosaic tiles in the bathroom is a "polite homage" to the balcony's original green mosaic floor tiles.
Descience Lab also crafted standalone furniture pieces to complement the overall scheme.
The brick brise-soleil provides the interiors with diffuse light.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
Originally a scullery, this garden room connects to the back of the kitchen. The grooved timber wall conceals a powder room door.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
Suttles and Ballard were conscious to choose healthy materials at every stage of the building process, seeking out products with no VOCs or off-gassing.