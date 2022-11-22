A Kohler sink and drain accompany a Waterworks faucet under the new window. The custom cabinetry is painted with Farrow and Ball’s Light Gray, and the rug is from Lawrence of La Brea.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
New Kitchen detail
The existing cabinets were painted Card Room Green by Farrow & Ball.
The owner, Lauren Ellingson, did all of the interior design on the studio unit and main home.
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.