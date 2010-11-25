Cardboard has fully wiggled out of its boxy stereotype (Frank Gehry's 1971 Wiggle Chair is early evidence) and today plays a role in everything from packaging and product design to furniture and architecture. A new book by London-based Black Dog Publishing released this fall celebrated the corrugated material by featuring it in its many new contexts. Here we take a peak inside the book, Outside the Box: Cardboard Design Now. As author Michael Czerwinski says in the introduction, "cardboard is now fully empowered and primed as a creative medium, design solution, or eco warrior."