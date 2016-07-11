Our Latest Color Crush is Perfect for Summer

Summer has only just begun, and we’ve already got a new color crush: chartreuse. Earlier this month, the lemon-lime shade added a tart citrus twist to Resort 17 collections shown by Elie Saab, Bottega Veneta, and Delpozo, among others. The interior design lesson? When you pair it with the right pretty colors, acidic yellow can go from putrid to perfect. Balanced with blush and soft blue accents (Pantone colors of the year, anyone?), chartreuse is so wrong that it’s right. While this color was splashed all over the Resort 17 runways, we just can't wait to start infusing it into our summer refresh right away. If Beyoncé has taught us anything, it’s this: When life hands you lemons, turn them into fierce yellow fashion statements.