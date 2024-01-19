Our House
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Leckie used windows and glass doors strategically in the home, for both energy and cost reasons. The clients allocated $70,000, including shipping and installation, for a system from Western Windows. Ardent midcentury modern collectors, the couple furnished the basement living area with a George Nelson daybed ($3,000) and an Eames Hang-It-All ($295). The Etsy throw pillows were about $45 apiece.
