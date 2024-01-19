Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kathleen Marvin

Our House

View 28 Photos
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
The new ensuite bathroom includes a spacious two-person shower. Jared installed the cement tiles, consulting a handful of online videos for instruction.
The new ensuite bathroom includes a spacious two-person shower. Jared installed the cement tiles, consulting a handful of online videos for instruction.
Ikea cabinets act as storage, but also the base of a window seat with a custom cushion.
Ikea cabinets act as storage, but also the base of a window seat with a custom cushion.
Lead architect, Tom Lenchek, opted for simple forms and materials that direct attention outwards, towards the cabin's natural surroundings.
Lead architect, Tom Lenchek, opted for simple forms and materials that direct attention outwards, towards the cabin's natural surroundings.
Owners Leah and Dan Curry and their son enjoy the semi-enclosed porch that looks out onto the hillside. The floor-to-ceiling windows are by Ozark Mountain Glass and Razorback Ironworks. The fireplace surround is also by Razorback Ironworks.
Owners Leah and Dan Curry and their son enjoy the semi-enclosed porch that looks out onto the hillside. The floor-to-ceiling windows are by Ozark Mountain Glass and Razorback Ironworks. The fireplace surround is also by Razorback Ironworks.
In the kitchen, a pair of Swell LED pendants by Pablo Pardo from Design Within Reach hang above an island lined with Industry West stools. The appliances are from KitchenAid.
In the kitchen, a pair of Swell LED pendants by Pablo Pardo from Design Within Reach hang above an island lined with Industry West stools. The appliances are from KitchenAid.
The home’s is wrapped in soothing, dark colors and sumptuous textures.
The home’s is wrapped in soothing, dark colors and sumptuous textures.
Brunn describes the den as a wood-clad “tube” that draws the eye out to the view beyond.
Brunn describes the den as a wood-clad “tube” that draws the eye out to the view beyond.
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
The couple's daughter reads in the cozy nook just inside the front door painted in a vibrant blue from Benjamin Moore. Of the storage area below, Fredrik says, "In Sweden, there's always a place to sit and take off your shoes. This is a version of that."
While the facade favors privacy, clear cedar was used on the entryway to create a warmer welcome.
While the facade favors privacy, clear cedar was used on the entryway to create a warmer welcome.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The entry door leads into a small kitchen where everything is within reach. “It’s superefficient,” says Chris. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">He used blizzard counters from Caesarstone, and mirrors behind the shelving add to the open feel of the space</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">. </span>
He used blizzard counters from Caesarstone, and mirrors behind the shelving add to the open feel of the space
Leckie used windows and glass doors strategically in the home, for both energy and cost reasons. The clients allocated $70,000, including shipping and installation, for a system from Western Windows. Ardent midcentury modern collectors, the couple furnished the basement living area with a George Nelson daybed ($3,000) and an Eames Hang-It-All ($295). The Etsy throw pillows were about $45 apiece.
Leckie used windows and glass doors strategically in the home, for both energy and cost reasons. The clients allocated $70,000, including shipping and installation, for a system from Western Windows. Ardent midcentury modern collectors, the couple furnished the basement living area with a George Nelson daybed ($3,000) and an Eames Hang-It-All ($295). The Etsy throw pillows were about $45 apiece.
The split form of the house is a simple and effective way to separate the social and private areas.
The split form of the house is a simple and effective way to separate the social and private areas.

8 more saves