Our Dorm Definitely Did Not Look Like This

In Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wierciński transforms a 1929 residential flat into student dwellings for four.

Student housing conjures images that are anything but glamorous: basic, utilitarian, and sterile spaces are par for the course. Architect Adam Wierciński challenged this norm when he reimagined this 1929 apartment as living quarters for four students. He aimed to selectively preserve original architectural details where possible. Starting with an already compact apartment, Wierciński’s team got creative to extract four distinct private living spaces and common areas, all in less than 900 square feet.