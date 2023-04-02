SubscribeSign In
An original twisted column at the front entry inspired new design elements throughout the interiors.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
Síol Studios modified the existing fireplace with a new plaster mantle and an apron of hand-painted terra-cotta tiles.
A marble bench from artist Jenny Holzer adorns the corner of the living room.
A marble bench by Jenny Holzer.
Nicole Wermer’s work <i>Rock Bench #1</i> (boulders in a custom plexiglass case) serves as a coffee table.
Rock Bench #1
The kitchenette picks up the same green cabinetry as the kitchen in the main house. The pendant lighting is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi.
The renovated studio/pool house in the backyard features a bedroom, a kitchenette, and a bathroom. The bedside lighting is from Apparatus, and the Robusto cement floor tiles are from Clé. The tone-on-tone painting is by Trevor Paglen.
Síol Studios redesigned and updated the pool as well: adding a hot tub close to the master bedroom, a baja shelf for kids, and a submerged ledge that runs the length of the pool on either side. The tiles are terra-cotta Zellige tiles in fired opal from Clé.
Arched details on the home’s exterior.
The master bathroom features arabesque terra-cotta tiles from Tabaraka Studios in a brilliant shade of green. The custom vanity has a concrete countertop with an integrated sink from Concreteworks and hardware from Marion Cage. The playful wall tiles are also from Tabarka Studios: Paris Metro #14 in charcoal and paprika. The turned leg is based on the turned column detail by the front door.
The foyer of the master bedroom was designed to showcase a piece of art, but it wasn't until after that Yu and Lara decided that the space would house a piece by American artist James Turrell.
Elegantly arched details in the hallway.
The dining room connects to the living room through a black-outlined arch that echos the window frames in the living room. The leather credenza is from BDDW.
The dining room features a collection of surfboards from Barry McGee. The striking diamond-patterned rug is from Nanimarquina. An oval, marble-topped Mizar table from Giorgetti is paired with chairs from Dmitriy & Co and a Cloud chandelier from Apparatus Studio.
