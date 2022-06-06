Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Open rafters

Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
The original owners made the shoji panels themselves, and John and Erik replaced the rice paper. “There’s something special about knowing the screens were made by hand,” Erik says.
A Danish artist filled the wooden wonder with handcrafted details and hygge vibes—and it comes with a studio and a tree house.
Tall windows wrapping around the living spaces ensure plenty of sunshine is invited inside.
"The primary suite is magical, complete with a dressing room, a bath with an antique copper bathtub, and a stone fireplace, all perched above a year-round stream meandering through the rocks underneath it,
“There’s confusion that the more expensive the design is, the more of a luxury it is. But expensive materials do not make the design,” Edna says.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
In the kitchen, quartzite kitchen island countertops and a wall of off-white ceramic tile complement the walnut cabinetry and brass surfaces.
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Set on a quiet street in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood, the historic home features a tall privacy wall that hides a spacious front courtyard.
Stairway
Hallway
While the exterior facade is clad in cedar shingles, teak, and clay, the interiors feature French oak louvers, beams, and floors to further enhance the home's warmth and texture.
The living area features two roof lights and bifold glass doors that open out to a small patio.
The courtyard doesn’t get a lot of light, and so is planted with ferns that grow well in shade. These also create a pleasant aspect for the therapy room. “This space needed to be a peaceful and tranquil space,” explains architect Simon Knight.
“As a practice, we are interested in honesty of materials and celebration of the tectonics of the structure,” says architect Simon Knight. “We quite like that approach and aesthetic—and that’s where the idea for the vaulted roof space came from.”
4335 Kaikoo Place, on O‘ahu, Hawaii, is currently listed for $3,750,000 by Noel Shaw of Hawai`i Life.
