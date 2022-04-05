Home Tours
Collection by
Inès Le Cannellier
Open Living & Dining
24
Photos
Expansive sliding glass doors extend the living and dining area with the fenced-in backyard.
The interiors are grounded by a simple palette of black and wood tones with a few pops of color.
Upon entry, a long hallway leads to the home's main living areas, all of which are designed with a soft, neutral palette to maximize natural light.
The kitchen features elm cabinets made by Valcucine in Italy.
Cle tiles, a Duravit sink, and Vola fixtures were used in one of three bathrooms.
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.
