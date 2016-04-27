One powerful, motivating tracker. See how every step adds up with One, which tracks all-day activity like steps taken, distance traveled, floors climbed and calories burned. Get motivated to meet your goals with a tracker that keeps daily stats and time on display. One shows all your activity with the push of a button—giving you the encouragement you need to be more active and make better choices throughout the day. Measure your sleep quality at night by slipping One into the sleep wristband that’s included with your tracker. Then, set a silent alarm to wake with a gentle vibration that won’t disturb your partner. One syncs your daily stats to your computer and 150+ leading smartphones, and shows your progress in easy-to-read charts and graphs, so you can see how close you are to your goals—anytime, anywhere. One clips securely and discreetly onto your pocket, belt or bra, has a battery life of up to 14 days*, and is rain, splash and sweat-proof—so no matter what your week looks like, you’re always ready to make it count.