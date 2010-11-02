Collection by Miyoko Ohtake
Olympic Sculpture Park
One of the highlights of my trip to Seattle was taking an early morning photo jog from downtown over to—and through—the Seattle Art Museum's Olympic Sculpture Park. Designed by Weiss/Manfredi and completed in January 2007, the park mitigates the 40-vertical-foot difference between the residential neighborhood along Western Avenue and the waterfront below. The zig-zagging design is speckled with sculptures by artists like Alexander Calder and Richard Serra and earlier this year earned our approval as a city park "Done Right."