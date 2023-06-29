SubscribeSign In
Collection by Janine

Old House Monaro

View 4 Photos
A skylight fills the primary bathroom with natural light all day.
The galley-style kitchen is fitted with custom Black walnut cabinets, which pop against the marble countertops and backsplash. The sun-filled dining room is located just steps away.
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
