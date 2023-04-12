SubscribeSign In
Collection by Andrew Synowiez

Old Hillsborough

With its expansive views and ample openings, the home feels larger than its 1,636 square feet.
Large windows and minimal furnishings in every bedroom help retain a tranquil, site-forward aesthetic.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
Influenced by textures and materials of Western Australia, the red brick tiles are porous and commonly used there for indoor and outdoor spaces.
Florençon closed one of the doorways into the bedroom and turned the space into a closet and built-in bookcase.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
Custom oak cabinetry defines the kitchen from the adjacent dining room. Terra cotta toned grout in the Bedrosian ‘Makoto’ tile backsplash is a hint of color, alongside the Ago “Kirkus” Chandelier in Terra Cotta above the table. A folding glass door now opens to the new exterior deck.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
The couple hired architect Matthew Hufft to design a simple house where they could spend time with friends and family, and rent out to vacationers. The interior of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is white with birch plywood, the latter material influenced by Jon's work with Scandinavian cabins at Getaway.
Rakks shelves in the primary bedroom hold many books, including those written by James.
The cabinets and staircase are made from local wood, the bean bag was a present from Bernjus.
