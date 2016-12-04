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Collection by Chris Nguyen

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Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
Listed for the first time, Mart van Schijndel’s ’90s residence in Utrecht has a postmodern facade and a minimalist interior illuminated by two glass-encased courtyards.
Listed for the first time, Mart van Schijndel’s ’90s residence in Utrecht has a postmodern facade and a minimalist interior illuminated by two glass-encased courtyards.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The couple completed their restoration in 2022. They repointed the original brick, which was in good shape.
The couple completed their restoration in 2022. They repointed the original brick, which was in good shape.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
Steve Jocz and Jessy Moss make the case that their 1960s home is a forgotten William F. Cody design.
This historic two-story condo by Ray Kappe has double-height windows, original wood paneling, and three separate patios.
This historic two-story condo by Ray Kappe has double-height windows, original wood paneling, and three separate patios.
The kitchen was designed with off-white cabinets. Touches of wood and saturated reds in the lighting and flooring add warmth.
The kitchen was designed with off-white cabinets. Touches of wood and saturated reds in the lighting and flooring add warmth.
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
The roof structure of William F. Cody’s 1963 Shamel Residence protects the interior from direct sun and provides shade over the patio, pocket gardens, and part of the pool. Courtesy Julius Shulman photography archive © J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10)
The roof structure of William F. Cody’s 1963 Shamel Residence protects the interior from direct sun and provides shade over the patio, pocket gardens, and part of the pool. Courtesy Julius Shulman photography archive © J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10)
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
Repositioning the original staircase transforms the new apartment, created the experience of a continuous second floor while adding a hidden study beneath the stairs, which lead to the downstairs bedroom.
Designed by Prinz and Brooks, the 6,400-square-foot Hayes-Bernstein Residence has only had two owners in nearly seven decades.
Designed by Prinz and Brooks, the 6,400-square-foot Hayes-Bernstein Residence has only had two owners in nearly seven decades.
In Seattle, two architects from Office of Ordinary Architecture purchased a 1979 townhouse designed by Milton Stricker. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Ash revamped the patio and built under-deck storage.
In Seattle, two architects from Office of Ordinary Architecture purchased a 1979 townhouse designed by Milton Stricker. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Ash revamped the patio and built under-deck storage.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
In the couple’s bedroom, a back corner window that had been straightened by the previous owner was restored to its original slant, and an interior clerestory was uncovered and used to brighten a bathroom on the other side of the wall. The vintage teak bed with built-in headboard and side tables is from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles. A signed Andy Warhol screen print hangs overhead.
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
Perched in the Palos Verdes community of Rolling Hills, the 1950 home has wood-wrapped interiors, walls of glass, and unobstructed coastline views.
Perched in the Palos Verdes community of Rolling Hills, the 1950 home has wood-wrapped interiors, walls of glass, and unobstructed coastline views.

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