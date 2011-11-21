OK Gallery's SF Pop-Up

On November 17th, I went to the launch party of a very exciting collaboration between two great shops, Los Angeles design destination OK Gallery and the tightly edited San Francisco menswear boutique Maas & Stacks. "Maas & Stacks is OK" is a holiday pop-up shop in which Larry Schaffer of OK has brought a solid selection of highly givable books, household goods, and design objects to the high-end men's store. Schaffer talked about his "committment to design at an array of prices," and as little here exceeds $100 there are plenty of not-too-spendy options. The show runs through the holidays and is well worth a browsing if you're in San Francisco.