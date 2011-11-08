Though the sprawling Occupy movement may not be able to agree to a central compact, or even list of demands, its message that wealth inequality in America is untenable is a pressing, and salient, one. And a pair of San Francisco graphic designers are putting their shoulders to the wheel with a series of deft infographics highlighting precisely that point. What's more, they're printing their manifesto and distributing it on just what they're most critical of: money. Occupy George is the work of Andy Dao and Ivan Cash, and by printing a handful of simple charts and graphs on dollar bills, they're literally stamping the medium with the message. Check out their designs and hear what Dao and Cash have to say.