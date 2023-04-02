SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Patta Arkaresvimun

Nyc

View 26 Photos
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
Set in a heritage brick building in Montreal, this apartment maintained the brick wall in the kitchen to evoke the building's industrial heritage. The brick was painted white to brighten the space.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
The kitchen of this Brooklyn brownstone features a brick backsplash with a metal panel connecting the Bluestar range to the Viking chimney wall hood. The mashup of materials preserves the personality of brick with the ease of cleaning stainless steel. The island and cabinets are fashioned from remilled Douglas fir beams salvaged from Upstate New York.
Keeping the original mottled, worn-brick walls and outfitting the kitchen with their own custom cabinetry were among this couple’s cost-saving measures.
Keeping the original mottled, worn-brick walls and outfitting the kitchen with their own custom cabinetry were among this couple’s cost-saving measures.
The neon pink flamingo, a wedding anniversary gift from Richard to Kristina, adds a punch of color and whimsy to the kitchen.
The neon pink flamingo, a wedding anniversary gift from Richard to Kristina, adds a punch of color and whimsy to the kitchen.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
The kitchen area is full of charm, starting with the original painted brick wall and continuing with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood. The uneven application of paint mimics the aged wood.
The home boasts high indoor air quality thanks to zero emission joinery, low-VOC paint, stains, and carpets, and construction that utilizes cross-ventilation.
The home boasts high indoor air quality thanks to zero emission joinery, low-VOC paint, stains, and carpets, and construction that utilizes cross-ventilation.
The kitchen stools are from Tuscan Outdoor Tables, a Dandenong, Victoria outfit that crafts furniture from local Cypress and reclaimed timber.
The kitchen stools are from Tuscan Outdoor Tables, a Dandenong, Victoria outfit that crafts furniture from local Cypress and reclaimed timber.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
Brick, paired with concrete and wood, creates an organic warmth throughout this Spanish home.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
An illuminated brick wall makes a lovely backdrop when juxtaposed against this kitchen's glossy black cabinets.
In this Australian kitchen, keeping the original exposed brick wall as a backsplash helps tie the kitchen to the rest of the home.
In this Australian kitchen, keeping the original exposed brick wall as a backsplash helps tie the kitchen to the rest of the home.
Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
Interior design photographers Lauren Pressey, Amy Bartlam, and Tessa Neustadt teach you how to prepare for—and execute—a flawless home photoshoot.
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
Pros: Wood countertops can be half the price of a lot of stone or metal options, and are soft to the touch and lend a warm, organic feel to a space. Cons: Wood requires maintenance, so you should be prepared for regular oiling and, if the wood gets scratched, sanding.
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
Modern kitchen features open-legged island (Leicht).
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
In the kitchen, the countertops are Absolute Black wire-brushed granite from Walker Zanger, the cooktop and hoods are from Viking, the dishwashers are Miele, and the serious coffee setup (Mel is the former CEO of The Coffee Bean &amp; Tea Leaf) includes an espresso machine from La Marzocco and grinders by Mazzer. Bradley designed the cherrywood veneer cabinetry, which was made and installed by Marmol Radziner, with a custom piece by Alaco Ladder Company.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.
Windows stretch from the counter to the ceiling to maximize the view. The difference in ceiling height gives the kitchen a cozier feel.

6 more saves