Ian Walton (who comes from a long line of physicists) and Marcel Twohig (the son of an artist and sculptor) both studied industrial design at Dublin’s National College of Art & Design. They didn’t meet until an overlapping stint at Design Partners, an international consultancy headquartered in Ireland. “Obsessed” with clarity and “achieving simplicity,” they eventually formed their own autonomous commercial design partnership called Notion, of which NTN is an entirely new branch. NTN comprises two thematic collections per year; the next, which debuts in September 2014 at the London Design Festival, encapsulates the idea of time and expands upon the existing Dowel chair and Waterford lamp.