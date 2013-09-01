Not to Be Missed: A. Quincy Jones Exhibition

If you’re in the Los Angeles area for the holiday weekend, catch the tail end of the A. Quincy Jones exhibition, Building for Better Living, at the Hammer Museum in Westwood, which only runs through September 8. This is the first major career survey of the modernist architect, who died in 1979. The show includes Jones’s personal and professional archives, as well as original architectural drawings, a rare Case Study House model, and vintage photographs by Julius Shulman and Ernest Braun.