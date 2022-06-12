Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Nestled amongst native Araucaria trees, the cabin and its three elevated decks were carefully sited so as not to disturb any existing trees, which are protected by Chilean law. "This area is the only place on the planet where the Araucaria pine grows,
Floor Plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
A sauna was a non-negotiable part of the family's wish list. Because of Handa's clever layout, it fits comfortably into the 1,500-square-foot floor plan.
Original beams continue into the light-filled kitchen, complete with all new stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
A handcrafted bench (which doubles as storage) stretches across the open dining area.
Located just 15 minutes from Downtown Portland, the historic home offers a convenient city escape. The landscaped exterior is a slice of low-maintenance paradise, presenting a lush turf lawn and an expansive concrete driveway.
Some Adobu ADU owners go beyond the list of preset add-ons. Here and in the top photo, the deck has been adjusted to suit specific needs.
The bathroom in every Adobu model (two in the Abodu Two+) can be upgraded to include chrome fixtures for $1k and a curbless shower pan for just over $5k.
Adobu's kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. They can be upgraded to a Fisher and Paykel Suite for just under $8k. Concrete pendant lights come at an additional cost of $1.2k. While the default cabinetry is finished in black matte, it can be changed to white matte or wood veneer for $1k.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
One of the first Dwell Houses, built by Abodu, was installed at Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
Besides coming in Arctic White or Cyberspace (the charcoal grey shown above), the standard fiber cement lap siding is available in three other colors. The model pictured here also showcases a mirrored layout with the entrance situated on the right.
The bedroom is available in all models except for the Abodu Studio. The doorknobs and other fixtures can be changed from a black matte finish to chrome for an extra $1k.
While Abobu offers several different options for the living room flooring, light oak is provided by default. The ADU pictured here features a few customizable features, including the 4'x10' deck, folding glass doors, and storage bench.
Jackie and Dan built an Abodu One outside their San Jose home. When their parents are not visiting, they use the ADU as a home office. The model here is pictured with gutters that run along the roof line, an add-on available for purchase with every model.
Abodu Two provides 110 more square feet—or one more bedroom—than the flagship model, Abodu One. The one pictured here is sided in Arctic White fiber cement and boasts a few add-ons: a standing seam metal roof and an expanded 4'x10' deck.
