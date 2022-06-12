new home
Adobu's kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. They can be upgraded to a Fisher and Paykel Suite for just under $8k. Concrete pendant lights come at an additional cost of $1.2k. While the default cabinetry is finished in black matte, it can be changed to white matte or wood veneer for $1k.
Abodu managed the build and delivery of the turnkey one-bedroom ADU. “The cost is up-front, transparent, all-inclusive— excluding taxes, fees, and custom site-specific work—and locked in before construction begins,” says cofounder Eric McInerney. The kitchen includes a full suite of Bosch appliances.
