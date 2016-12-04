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Collection by
Chris Nguyen
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Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
The narrow home slots easily into its urban context, while making a striking design statement.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
A designer and an art director create a laid-back family residence with three patios, a new level, and a combination of granite, wood, and metal.
When the rest of the room is neutral, bright colors can help anchor the space and become the stars of the show.
The custom-made terrazzo floor with its striking red pigment was made by “Nicos”, a local artisan. He and his team throw the cement, then throw the pebbles, then sand the whole floor five times.
Architect Ana Smud’s residence in the Vicente López suburb of Buenos Aires is surrounded by gardens and wrapped in timber, concrete, and glass.
Seattle firm Wittman Estes designed this compact cabin floating above a meadow on Whidbey Island.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
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