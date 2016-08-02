The Neutra VDL Research complex served as home and studio to Richard Neutra —a central figure in the development of the Los Angeles school of modern architecture — from 1932 until his death in 1970. The property provides a unique window into Neutra’s shifting ideas about modern architecture and record of experimentation. The three main phases of development: VDL I (1932), Garden House (1939), and VDL II (1966), include explorations with systems and ideas that continue to influence architects today. Cal Poly Pomona’s architecture department shepherds the development of programs at VDL, and oversees its preservation and maintenance.

Neutra VDL Studio and Residences

Richard Neutra and Dion Neutra

1932, 1939 and 1965

2300 Silver Lake Blvd., Los Angeles, California USA

www.neutra-vdl.org/sit...