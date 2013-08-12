Neighborhood to Watch: Atwater Village in Los Angeles

Atwater Village lies between the Los Angeles River to the west and Glendale to the north and east. This diverse neighborhood shares borders with thriving Silver Lake to the south, Elysian Valley to the southeast, Glassell Park to the northeast, and Los Feliz and Griffith Park across the river to the west. It is really coming into its own as a small neighborhood with major aesthetic sensibilities. Glendale Boulevard is its main artery, and home to a wide variety of markets and craft stores.