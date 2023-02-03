A large garage at the rear of the site was redone using the same material palette as the main house. There is a large studio with a bathroom above the garage that can be used as a guest suite.
Metalworker Rick Gage made the library’s custom bookcase on the remnants of the home’s original, Depression-era second staircase which dates back to when the home was a duplex. A pullout ladder provides access to the books.
In the diner-style eating area, a custom aluminium table top is surrounded by salvaged-wood bench and vintage swivel seats.