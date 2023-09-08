The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The home now features three bedrooms, including a brand-new one on the highest level.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
The new mudroom has enough space for all-season gear, including seats to put everything on comfortably. "Sam is passionate about spending time in the mountains, including hiking, rock climbing, and especially skiing,