The original space had too much going on: laundry, pantry, utility room, office space, and storage room. We created zones to help streamline the space. Now it has three main functions: a laundry, a mudroom, and a cozy place to read with plants.
The new mudroom space contains custom cabinets, a built-in bench, and a graphic porcelain tile floor.
Maple veneer ApplePly tops this bench in the new mudroom, which provides boot and shoe storage/drainage, while other cabinets conceal a variety of storage spaces.
By reconfiguring the main areas, the designer was able to incorporate a mudroom area with custom bamboo built-ins.
For this mudroom, designer Sarah Latham mixed a black, stainless-steel finish on the exterior with a white bronze dark finish inside.
The owners were looking to add a functional mudroom which would include lots of storage.
The mudroom is an essential stop for the family after skiing and other outdoor excursions. Lockers provide neat storage for all their gear.
A small bathroom is tucked away near the mudroom, hidden behind a pocket door.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
Design around the hobby. Whether it’s biking, snow sports, golfing or even fast cars, keep that as the nucleus of the garage storage system and give that interest its own area. This will help prioritize the gear so you don’t have to spend as much time looking for it when you’re ready to use it.
This project gave us an opportunity to develop a line of garage cabinetry that provides a perfect staging area for any family’s special interests. This system includes tall cabinets to provide ample storage to keep large bins out of sight and open shelving for more frequently used items.
Inside the closets are items like the family’s ski equipment, neatly arranged and always at the ready.