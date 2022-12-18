The kitchen is accessed via the main entrance hall, down three steps made from a dark timber that echoes the cherry wood cabinetry. The stairs are framed by green slatted cabinets finished in Jewell Beetle paint by Little Greene.
The entryway has enough storage for the family of four, with spots for guests.
There’s even a sense of play in the entryway: Bocci lights are installed in the layout of the Orion constellation.
Sleek storage lockers at the entry accommodate all of the family members. The bench is made from wood salvaged during the remodel.
Bringing a "new modernity
The mudroom offers plenty of built-in storage, which was essential for the family with young children. The bold panoramic wallpaper is Forêt Noire by Nathalie Lété for Moustache.