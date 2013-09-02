More Cool Kitchen Islands

"No man is an island," wrote poet John Donne, but in the case of kitchens an aptly placed island makes the room. "My favorite way to make a kitchen sculptural is on the island," says designer Laurie Haefele." There are a variety of ways such as changing the countertop heights and juxtaposing different materials as well. Also, by altering the depths of the perimeter cabinetry can add some interest and sculptural elements." As a follow-up to our 5 Cool Kitchen Islands post, we highlight five more.