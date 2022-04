What happens when a group of creative thinkers, such as Los Angeles-based designer (and Dwell on Design L.A. speaker) Sean Knibb, chef and restaurateur Roy Choi, hotelier Andrew Zobler of Sydell Group, entrepreneurs Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung, and L.A.-nightlife impresarios Jonnie and Mark Houston, get together to build a hotel in Koreatown? The magnificently modern Line hotel happens.